Big sports weekend to have projected major economic impact on Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Several major sporting events are taking over the Magic City over the next few days, and they’re projected to have a major economic impact on the local economy.

Roughly 1,000 athletes and their families are headed to Minot.

The Girls Class B state basketball tournament kicked off Thursday at the Minot State Dome, as well as the girls state hockey tournament at Maysa Arena.

There’s also a major wrestling tournament, along with other hockey, basketball and gymnastics events that run through Sunday. Leadership with Visit Minot said they believe between food, lodging, shopping and more, the weekend could bring in around $4.5 million to the local economy.

“Minot gets to host two state tournaments. But beyond that, we are hosting a whole lot more tournaments, and it’s because these groups are working really hard. They bring in a lot of people from outside Ward County, and businesses will tell you that it makes a big difference for them,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, Visit Minot executive director.

Schoenrock said her team at Visit Minot is doing their part to roll out the red carpet for the teams and their families and all the workers coming to the Magic City this weekend. Sports Director Zach Keenan will bring us coverage of the Girls Class B basketball and girls hockey state tournaments on KMOT First News at 6 and 10.

Here’s a full list of the tournaments going on in Minot this weekend:

-March 2-4 Girls Class B State Basketball

-March 2-4 Girls State Hockey

-March 3-4 Dakota Rattlers Folkstyle Wrestling Tournament

-March 3-5 Wolves Hockey Tournament of Champions – Squirt b

-March 4-5 Haley Sundsbak Memorial Basketball Tournament

-March 4-5 Rebel Round Up Gymnastics Competition

Here’s a list of some upcoming tournaments going on in Minot:

-March 11 Minot Last Splash Swim Meet

-March 11-12 Magic City Volleyball Extravaganza

-March 17-19 USA State Gymnastics

-March 17-19 Archery in the Schools

-March 24-26 ND State Amateur Basketball

