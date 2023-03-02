2023 North Dakota State Fair tickets go on sale Thursday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You have the chance to secure your tickets for this summer’s North Dakota State Fair!

Tickets officially went on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 2.

This year’s grandstand show pass features entertainers Eric Church, Joe Nichols, Whiskey Myers and Brad Paisley, along with the return of two popular events that made their debut last year—the demolition derby and the MHA Indian Horse Relay.

The grandstand single ticket shows include the festival openers Ludacris and T-Pain, as well as Jelly Roll and Five Finger Death Punch.

State fair leadership advised the public to buy tickets directly from the fair to avoid paying more to third-party sites or vendors who raise prices.

“We just want to stress so much, go to NDStatefair.com. If you have any concern, you can come down to the office and purchase your tickets, then you know you’re buying ours. Just don’t pay any more for the tickets than we advertise cause then it’s not our site,” said Renae Korslien, State Fair General Manager. You can find more information on prices on the North Dakota State Fair website.

This year’s fair runs July 21-29 in Minot.

