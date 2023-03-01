United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Kenmare’s Brenna Stroklund

Brenna Stroklund
Brenna Stroklund(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KENMARE, N.D. (KMOT) - Brenna Stroklund is bringing it.

“I’m craving a lot more,” said Brenna, a senior at Kenmare High School.

With her third consecutive trip to state just hours away, Stroklund won’t settle for sixth.

“We’re very grateful. Every time we get to go, it’s a great opportunity. But we want to do more,” said Brenna.

“She’s your number-one supporter no matter what,” said Kate Zimmer, a senior.

The Honkers’ season has strayed off their flight path.

“We went in a little bit of a rut,” said Brenna.

After losing their leading scorer, once-number-one ranked Kenmare fell to unranked Stanley.

“We shouldn’t have, but we did. Everybody was down and everybody said to go to Brenna. She always has high hopes and always knows it’s just a game. It’s not regionals,” said Madison Melin, a senior.

Brenna took a bigger role.

“I’m so proud of her,” said Kate.

Maybe she gets it from her mom.

“My mom constantly says, ‘I don’t care how good you are on the court, I don’t care how much media attention you get, but you better be a good person,’” said Brenna.

Brenna’s mom also played Honker basketball.

“That stuff doesn’t matter unless you’re a good person doing it,” said Brenna.

The oldest of five siblings is setting an example.

“She never quits. Ever,” said Madison.

Brenna won the Region 8 Senior Athlete of the Year award.

“She deserves it so much,” said Kate.

Not that she would tell you.

“She is never the first one to talk about it. She never brings it up or brags about herself ever, she’s the first person to brag about her teammates,” said Kate.

Working more and wanting more.

Brenna is signed to play basketball at the University of Jamestown and says she intends to study psychology.

The Honkers play Garrison, Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. at the Minot State Dome.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

