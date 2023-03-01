State Swimming & Diving Meet this week

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Boys State Swimming & Diving meet is this week. Minot won the West Region by 116 points and Bismarck High was in 2nd place. The Magicians will be the heavy favorite in Bismarck.

”They prep very, very well. They have a culture of success, so they know how to run the coaching for these last couple weeks. They really brought it at WDA. They had some really, really good swims at WDA, some really good dives so we know that they are coming in with that intention and that goal in mind of taking that title,” said Cale Schafer, BHS head coach.

Schafer says he hopes the event will even out a little when all of the teams are in the water. B.H.S. feels like it has a few places to take some points away.

“Relays only swim on Saturday so we have our 200-freestyle relay and our 400-freestyle relay. Our 200-freestyle relay is currently seeded first in the meet, but the 400-freestyle relay is seeded 2nd to Minot. The guys are really looking forward to getting some tech suits on, getting fully prepped for state and having some really good swims and having a chance to compete for some wins in those relays,” said Schafer.

The prelims start at 3:15 p.m. CST on Friday. The finals are on Saturday at the Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center.

