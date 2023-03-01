Sports Spotlight: Connor Kerzmann – Garrison’s new scoring king

GARRISON, N.D. (KFYR) - The last time a Garrison boys basketball player broke the school’s scoring record, the Beatles were recording music that eventually became Abbey Road. 54 years later, Warren Flath returned to Garrison to see his record be broken.

The new Troopers “scoring king” is in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

These two points were 54 years in the making.

“You know, I’ve watched him play. He’s not an arrogant ball player. He’s a team ball player and takes charge when he needs to,” said Warren Flath, 1969 Garrison graduate.

After four years of varsity basketball, Connor Kerzmann now holds the all-time scoring record in Garrison Trooper history. A plaque in the school’s hallway always reminded Kerzmann how many he needed to score.

“Even as a little kid I’d look up at that board and see the scoring record. It feels good to finally break it and all the hard work paid off,” said Connor Kerzmann, Garrison senior.

A record that was set in 1969, nearly three of Connor’s lifetimes ago, doesn’t get beat unless the work is put in.

“He comes into the gym and it’s not just shooting threes. He’s running drills, putting up a big sweat, and to come out how he’s done it for four years, leading us in scoring, it’s just tremendous,” said Justin Folk, Garrison basketball head coach.

“My dad used to coach junior high, and I used to go to every single one of his practices from kindergarten through fifth grade, so I was working at it for a long time before. I’ve always known it’s taken a lot of hard work,” said Kerzmann

And even the one who set the record back in the late 60s knows it wasn’t something Connor earned overnight.

“He’s worked hard at it. It takes that dedication and hard work. It takes the offseason, and he’s done that. He’s played some AAU ball, and I’m just happy for the young man,” said Flath.

Connor’s name will go up on the wall he’s looked up to since he was a kid, but now the focus turns to fulfilling another dream.

“Every young man’s dream is to get to the state tournament, so I just hope Connor and his teammates can do the best they can to get to state,” said Flath.

“My goal is that we make it to state this year. I’ve always wanted to make it to state since I was young, so hopefully, we can get that done this year,” said Kerzmann

Warren still holds the school’s single-game scoring record at 44 points, and he said he’d love to see Connor break that mark as well.

