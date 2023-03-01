Solutions for farmers for deer that eat animal feed

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – During the wintertime, it’s common for deer to eat farm food, specifically livestock feed.

Bill Haas, North Dakota Game and Fish wildlife assistant, said temporary fencing materials, motion sirens, and flashing lights can deter deer from munching on hay, but people should consider cultivating wildlife habitats.

Haas said his department is promoting the cultivation of abundant wildlife habitats for deer, so they can rummage through that instead of looking for food on farmer’s plots.

“A winter like this, it takes a really good quality habit whether it’s tree planting, food plots, those types of things as well to get pheasants, turkeys and deer through the winter,” said Haas.

He said farmers can reach out to them for wildlife planting options at or a short distance from their homes.

Throughout the month of March, Game and Fish is providing up to five acres of wildlife seeds for free with other conditions.

Their contact information is 701-328-6300.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.