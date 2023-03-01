Report: failed nuclear inspections led to firings within 5th Bomb Wing

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – Two commanders within the 5th Bomb Wing and four subordinates were relieved of duty due to failed nuclear inspections, according to a report Wednesday from CNN.

The report, which cites two defense officials, indicates the service members were fired due to failed nuclear surety inspections, which are graded on a pass/fail basis.

Col. Brus Vidal, director of public affairs for Air Force Global Strike Command told Your News Leader Wednesday the firings were due to “a non-compliant vehicle and equipment safety inspection.”

“We have deliberate and disciplined inspection protocols and we expect 100% compliance. Anything less than 100% compliance is unacceptable. It’s that important to us,” said Vidal.

Vidal said the dismissals were based on one inspection, however, he said the issue of non-compliance had existed for a while.

On Monday, Your News Leader reported that Col. Gregory Mayer of the 5th Mission Support Group and Maj. Jonathan Welch of the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron were relieved of duty.

Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs said Col. Michael Maginness would be taking over command of the Mission Support Group, and Col. Allen Agnes would be leading the Logistics Readiness Squadron.

The identities of the subordinates who were fired were not made public.

In a 2017 Associated Press report, it was revealed that the Pentagon classified specific inspection results.

Minot Air Force Base houses two of the three wings of what’s known as the ‘nuclear triad’—the 5th Bomb Wing and the 91st Missile Wing.

