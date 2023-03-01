Police K-9 retires after more than 5 years of service, nearly 100 captures

A K-9 named Kim has retired after more than five years on the job in Oregon.
A K-9 named Kim has retired after more than five years on the job in Oregon.(City of Bend Police Department)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A K-9 in Oregon has retired after more than five years on the job and 900 deployments.

According to the Bend Police Department, K-9 Kim, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, retired on Jan. 31 after arriving in Bend in October 2017.

Kim and her first handler, Officer Kevin Uballez, were certified by the Oregon Police Canine Association in 2017. In November 2021, the department said Kim partnered with Corporal James Kinsella.

Bend police said throughout the course of her career, Kim was deployed 913 times and assisted on the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team until her retirement.

Police said Kim tallied 98 captures, located eight pieces of evidence and participated in 35 community demonstrations.

Though small in stature, police said Kim was fierce and tenacious. She was also gentle and loving when she wasn’t actively working.

Police said Kim will live with a retired K-9 handler and trainer in Oregon.

“Kim was an invaluable member of our team, and we thank her for her service. She will be greatly missed,” the police department shared in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Pair of commanders within 5th Bomb Wing fired Monday
"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates
Crash scene in Morton County from March 2022
Charges dropped for driver in fatal I-94 crash
Joshua Chambers in court Monday
Suspect charged in weekend pursuit held on $1 million bond
Wentz released by Washington
Carson Wentz released by Commanders

Latest News

4Bears Casino & Lodge
4Bears Casino & Lodge announces major hotel expansion
FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Fiery Greece train collision kills 26, injures at least 85
I-94 Closed
I-94 between Bismarck and Jamestown, other roads closed due to winter weather
East Palestine, Ohio train derailment
Trains vs. pipelines: safely transporting materials in North Dakota