One person shot in Jamestown early Wednesday morning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital in Jamestown early Wednesday morning.

His name and condition are unknown.

Jamestown police say the incident happened in the 900 block of 4th Avenue NE at around 5:35 a.m.

Police say a woman was arrested for reckless endangerment. Her name is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

