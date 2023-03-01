MHA Nation takes Ice Warrior Challenge

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Cancer rates among Native Americans are higher than many other ethnicities in America.

Members of the MHA Nation are doing their part to fundraise for those in Indian Country who are battling the disease.

First-timers and veterans alike signed up for a dripping cold shock at the 7th Annual Ice Warrior Challenge Tuesday morning.

Lace Schettler, a representative jumper with American Legion Post 290, said it’s an adrenaline rush.

“It’s a totally different high when you go in and you come out of the water. You can’t describe it unless you actually do it,” said Schettler.

Five-year-old Novalee Grace Brown broke the record for the youngest jumper — previously held by an eight-year-old.

”It was cold,” said Novalee.

When asked if it was scary, she disagreed.

Some people reluctantly took the cold swim and some went in with their whole chests... literally.

Coordinators of the event estimated this year’s turnout might be the highest.

”It amazes me how many more people we get every year that want to do this,” said Lovelle Overlie, coordinator.

Ever since Chairman Mark Fox started this chilly fundraiser in 2016, he’s gone about six feet deep into the icy pool and said he finds it therapeutic.

”It’s not quite as warm as I wanted it to be, but the sun is trying to come out and we might get 20 degrees here at some point,” said Fox.

Showing solidarity with those battling cancer.

Money raised from the event goes to the American Indian Cancer Foundation and other local cancer programs.

This year, 91 people took the plunge and raised roughly $100,000.

