MHA Nation takes Ice Warrior Challenge

Ice Warrior Challenge
Ice Warrior Challenge(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Cancer rates among Native Americans are higher than many other ethnicities in America.

Members of the MHA Nation are doing their part to fundraise for those in Indian Country who are battling the disease.

First-timers and veterans alike signed up for a dripping cold shock at the 7th Annual Ice Warrior Challenge Tuesday morning.

Lace Schettler, a representative jumper with American Legion Post 290, said it’s an adrenaline rush.

“It’s a totally different high when you go in and you come out of the water. You can’t describe it unless you actually do it,” said Schettler.

Five-year-old Novalee Grace Brown broke the record for the youngest jumper — previously held by an eight-year-old.

”It was cold,” said Novalee.

When asked if it was scary, she disagreed.

Some people reluctantly took the cold swim and some went in with their whole chests... literally.

Coordinators of the event estimated this year’s turnout might be the highest.

”It amazes me how many more people we get every year that want to do this,” said Lovelle Overlie, coordinator.

Ever since Chairman Mark Fox started this chilly fundraiser in 2016, he’s gone about six feet deep into the icy pool and said he finds it therapeutic.

”It’s not quite as warm as I wanted it to be, but the sun is trying to come out and we might get 20 degrees here at some point,” said Fox.

Showing solidarity with those battling cancer.

Money raised from the event goes to the American Indian Cancer Foundation and other local cancer programs.

This year, 91 people took the plunge and raised roughly $100,000.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Pair of commanders within 5th Bomb Wing fired Monday
"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates
Crash scene in Morton County from March 2022
Charges dropped for driver in fatal I-94 crash
Joshua Chambers in court Monday
Suspect charged in weekend pursuit held on $1 million bond
Wentz released by Washington
Carson Wentz released by Commanders

Latest News

no travel advised
Heavy snow at times and difficult travel for some through Wednesday morning (Evening Weather 2/28/23)
our song
‘Our song’ helps Bus 18 students in Bismarck start school day on a good note
Foreign espionage
Montana legislators discuss bills banning foreign purchases of land, use of TikTok
Fire in northwest Minot Tuesday
Fire damages northwest Minot home Tuesday