Funding bill for ND Industrial Commission moves to Senate

By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota House passed its funding bill for the Industrial Commission.

House Bill 1014 allocates money for that agency and other departments under the authority of the Industrial Commission such as the Department of Mineral Resources and the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. It also provides funding for the development of salt caverns for gas or liquid storage, upgrades to electric resiliency and transmission, and a study into the feasibility of mining rare minerals.

“One of the reasons this funding is important to me is because the processing of these materials has to take place where it’s mined, so this would be a big win for coal country,” said Rep. Anna Novak, R-Hazen.

The bill gives departments $3 million for each industry towards any litigation against them.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is now debating the bill.

