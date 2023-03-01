Bismarck police responded to 27 snow-related incidents during winter storm
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the winter storm that moved through our area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, the Bismarck Police Department received multiple calls for accidents and traffic issues.
The police call log indicates Bismarck officers responded to about 27 weather-related calls. Most of the calls started after 3 p.m. Tuesday when conditions on the roads were worsening.
