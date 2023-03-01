Bismarck city commissioner corrects statement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A conflict of interest regarding a Bismarck city commissioner’s new role as Burleigh County auditor has been much of a debate between the two commissions. Commissioner Mark Splonskowski originally said he had contacted Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer, but she says that never happened.

Splonskowski corrected the record at a Tuesday night Bismarck City Commission meeting regarding differing accounts of who he contacted about a conflict of interest regarding his new role as Burleigh County auditor.

“When I said I had spoken with State’s Attorney Lawyer I meant to say I had spoken with Burleigh County HR. I never spoke directly with Mrs. Lawyer, but, however, I did speak with Burleigh County HR on the subject of the potentiality of conflicts of interest,” said Bismarck City Commissioner and Burleigh County Auditor-Elect Mark Splonskowski.

Commissioner Steve Marquardt stated that in Thursday’s county commission meeting, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said Human Resources told her they were never contacted by Splonskowski. He maintained he did speak with HR.

“I do not know why HR does not remember having that conversation with me. I remember having it and, for the sake of all honesty, I have to stick by what I truly remember,” said Splonskowski.

City Attorney Janelle Combs said it is customary to give up the office first held if a person is elected to another office that has conflicts of interest. However, she stated there was no direct law stating Splonskowski cannot hold both offices.

“Once that conflict is so much, both jobs are removed without the option to choose which one to keep,” said Combs.

Splonskowski will take the oath of office for Burleigh County Auditor in the March 23 county commission meeting.

Splonskowski was barred from voting on several items Tuesday night. Items such as an abatement were flagged as being a potential conflict of interest with his new role.

