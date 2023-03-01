4Bears Casino & Lodge announces major hotel expansion

4Bears major hotel expansion project
4Bears major hotel expansion project(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with 4Bears Casino & Lodge announced Tuesday that work has begun on a major renovation project that includes adding a seven-story hotel tower, set to be finished in summer 2025.

The roughly $95 million project will include demolition of the current two-story hotel, creating a new hotel with 264 rooms.

The new hotel is expected to feature amenities such as a sports bar with a dining room and gaming stations, a ballroom, meeting rooms, a fine-dining steakhouse, a spa, a fitness room and salons, and more.

Construction on the new hotel tower will begin in June.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Pair of commanders within 5th Bomb Wing fired Monday
"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates
Crash scene in Morton County from March 2022
Charges dropped for driver in fatal I-94 crash
Joshua Chambers in court Monday
Suspect charged in weekend pursuit held on $1 million bond
Wentz released by Washington
Carson Wentz released by Commanders

Latest News

I-94 Closed
I-94 between Bismarck and Jamestown, other roads closed due to winter weather
East Palestine, Ohio train derailment
Trains vs. pipelines: safely transporting materials in North Dakota
Ice Warrior Challenge
MHA Nation takes Ice Warrior Challenge
no travel advised
Heavy snow at times and difficult travel for some through Wednesday morning (Evening Weather 2/28/23)