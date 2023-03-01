4Bears Casino & Lodge announces major hotel expansion

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with 4Bears Casino & Lodge announced Tuesday that work has begun on a major renovation project that includes adding a seven-story hotel tower, set to be finished in summer 2025.

The roughly $95 million project will include demolition of the current two-story hotel, creating a new hotel with 264 rooms.

The new hotel is expected to feature amenities such as a sports bar with a dining room and gaming stations, a ballroom, meeting rooms, a fine-dining steakhouse, a spa, a fitness room and salons, and more.

Construction on the new hotel tower will begin in June.

