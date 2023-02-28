Williston man accused of sexting minor from jail pleads not guilty

Jonathan Sanchez pleads not guilty in exploitation case
Jonathan Sanchez pleads not guilty in exploitation case(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 28, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man serving 10 years in prison for a 2021 attempted murder in Bismarck entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Prosecutors say Jonathan Sanchez, 20, was in the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center between May and August last year when he made explicit video calls and exchanged thousands of texts with a minor.

The policy at the jail allows inmates not on disciplinary measures to use some electronics that are monitored and reviewed by staff.

Sanchez is charged with three counts of promoting or directing an obscene performance by a minor. If convicted, he could be sentenced up to 20 years on each charge.

He’s scheduled to stand trial in May.

