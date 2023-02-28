Suspect charged in weekend pursuit held on $1 million bond

Joshua Chambers in court Monday
Joshua Chambers in court Monday(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The 18-year-old suspect charged in Saturday’s multi-county pursuit that ended in a crash in downtown Minot will be held on a $1 million bond.

Joshua Chambers faces 18 total charges, including 13 felonies and four misdemeanors.

The highest charge is A-felony attempted murder, where prosecutors say Chambers attempted to run over a Ward County deputy during the pursuit.

At least three sheriff’s vehicles from McLean and Ward Counties were damaged, and two McLean deputies were treated for minor injuries.

At Chambers’ initial court appearance Monday, Ward County Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Larson asked for Chambers to be held on a $5 million bond.

“I’m looking at him right now, and he’s shaking his head, but that is the accurate statement of his mental state. He could have killed a lot of people with his actions on Saturday. The state feels that he is a clear and obvious and present danger to our community. That the only real bond that is appropriate for this defendant is five million dollars cash or corporate surety,” said Nelson.

Judge Richard Hagar elected to hold Chambers on $1 million.

Two others were charged in the case — 32-year-old Justyn Smith and 20-year-old Ajarius Hamilton.

Chambers will be arraigned April 5 in district court in Minot.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted on the attempted murder charge.

Previous Coverage: Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit

Previous Coverage: Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Joshua Chambers
Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit
Scam alert
Be wary of ‘pig butchering’ scam, ND fraud experts warn
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
At least two deputies suffered minor injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged in a pursuit...
UPDATE: Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot
Damage to Basil, a restaurant in Williston
Williston restaurant damaged in hit-and-run

Latest News

Amanda Peterson
Bismarck School Board appoints Amanda Peterson
More than 100 people crowded the district office building to get details on the reconfiguration...
Williston community, school superintendent discuss reconfiguration of ASB Innovation Academy, Middle School
North American Bison LLC plant in New Rockford, North Dakota
Expansion in works for North Dakota bison plant
Dr. Eric Jayne
Man sentenced to 120 days in jail, house arrest in 8-car pile up that killed beloved vet