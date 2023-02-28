Suspect charged in weekend pursuit held on $1 million bond

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The 18-year-old suspect charged in Saturday’s multi-county pursuit that ended in a crash in downtown Minot will be held on a $1 million bond.

Joshua Chambers faces 18 total charges, including 13 felonies and four misdemeanors.

The highest charge is A-felony attempted murder, where prosecutors say Chambers attempted to run over a Ward County deputy during the pursuit.

At least three sheriff’s vehicles from McLean and Ward Counties were damaged, and two McLean deputies were treated for minor injuries.

At Chambers’ initial court appearance Monday, Ward County Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Larson asked for Chambers to be held on a $5 million bond.

“I’m looking at him right now, and he’s shaking his head, but that is the accurate statement of his mental state. He could have killed a lot of people with his actions on Saturday. The state feels that he is a clear and obvious and present danger to our community. That the only real bond that is appropriate for this defendant is five million dollars cash or corporate surety,” said Nelson.

Judge Richard Hagar elected to hold Chambers on $1 million.

Two others were charged in the case — 32-year-old Justyn Smith and 20-year-old Ajarius Hamilton.

Chambers will be arraigned April 5 in district court in Minot.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted on the attempted murder charge.

Previous Coverage: Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit

Previous Coverage: Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.