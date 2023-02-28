Stanley economic development run by community members

STANLEY, N.D (KMOT) – The town of Stanley doesn’t have an economic and development employee, and that’s where the commercial club comes in.

The club has been operating on a volunteer board and membership for years. They work with nonprofits in the area such as the park board, garden club and the Sibyl Center.

Janel Borud, the commercial club president, said they are also made up of individuals, not just businesses.

“Having a local economic development person or community cheerleader per se would be nice because we could work directly with that person,” said Borud.

She said she’d like to see the community debut that position, but right now the commercial club holds the mantle, and they work with the city council sometimes.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of every month at the Microtel in Stanley, and non-members are always invited.

