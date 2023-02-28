Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches

Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out.
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – There’s a new device for sale that lets you send and receive life-like kisses through your smartphone.

Chances are no one has ever kissed you the way this machine does: through a lip-shaped device that plugs into your phone.

The idea is to more easily send someone a kiss long-distance.

Sensors on the device transmit pressure, movement and temperature data that’s received by another pair of lips so your kiss is replicated on those lips.

Similar tech for remote kissing first surfaced less than a decade ago with the Kissenger, a kiss sent via messenger.

Robotics lecturer Hooman Samani worked on that project, and he thinks there’s an issue with the latest device being sold for about $40 in China.

The life-like lips come across as creepy for many because of what’s called the “uncanny valley” effect.

Research shows attraction to robotics plunges when things seem “almost” human.

