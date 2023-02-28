Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – ‘Dirty Shame Show’ in Scobey, MT returns for 2023

SCOBEY, M.T. (KFYR) - The “Dirty Shame Show” is a variety show in Scobey, Montana that is so popular, visitors from other states come to watch it every year.

Cliff Naylor visited the show back in 2003 for his “Off the Beaten Path” series.

And an update to the story... it’s good news!

The “Dirty Shame Show” will be back again in 2023!

Performances will be June 23, 24 and 25.

The outdoor show on June 23 will feature a concert by North Dakota’s sister duo “Tigirlily Gold.”

The theme for this year’s show is “Remember When” because many classic and popular acts from past shows will be featured.

The Dirty Shame Show is one of the stories featured in Cliff’s new book, “Off the Beaten Path: The Road to Rural Wonders.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.