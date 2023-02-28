Montana legislators discuss bills banning foreign purchases of land, use of TikTok

Foreign espionage
Foreign espionage(MGN)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana lawmakers are looking at a couple of bills they say would limit foreign interference by adversaries.

Earlier this month, a Chinese spy balloon flew over Montana, increasing concerns about how China conducts its intelligence.

“This brazen violation of our national sovereignty gathered untold information in service of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Sen. Shelley Vance, R-Belgrade.

The Montana State Senate has two bills aimed at stopping foreign espionage. Senate Bill 203 prohibits any purchase of critical infrastructure or agricultural land to an entity with ties to a foreign adversary such as China or North Korea.

“We need to be proactive in preventing our adversaries from gaining advantages in influence, espionage, and asymmetrical warfare,” said Sen. Kenneth Bogner, R-Miles City.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 419 looks to ban the use of TikTok in the state. The China-owned app collects user data that some worry would be shared with the Chinese government.

“TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance, is operating as a surveillance arm of the Chinese Communist Party and gathers information about Americans against their will,” said Vance.

The bill also fines internet service and app store providers $10,000 for any violations. Opponents argue it’s not realistically possible for a company to selectively ban a website in one state.

“The burden this places on internet service providers is not workable in practice. This has never been done before in the United States. It would be costly and burdensome,” said Shane Scanlon, a representative of AT&T.

Senate Bill 203 is awaiting a third reading, while Senate Bill 419 passed through committee Monday in a seven to three vote.

The use of TikTok has already been banned for state employees and within the Montana University System.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Pair of commanders within 5th Bomb Wing fired Monday
"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates
Crash scene in Morton County from March 2022
Charges dropped for driver in fatal I-94 crash
Joshua Chambers in court Monday
Suspect charged in weekend pursuit held on $1 million bond
Wentz released by Washington
Carson Wentz released by Commanders

Latest News

Fire in northwest Minot Tuesday
Fire damages northwest Minot home Tuesday
show in scobey
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – ‘Dirty Shame Show’ in Scobey, MT returns for 2023
Guard walking through the Dakota Women's facility in New England
ND senators to consider plan to build women’s prison in Mandan
Keith Bondley is the driver of Bus 18, and he works hard to make sure the kids on Bus 18 arrive...
‘Our song’ helps Bus 18 students in Bismarck start school day on a good note