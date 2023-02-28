Montana Highway Patrol trooper run over to continue recovery in Denver

KALISPELL, M.T. (KUMV) - A Montana Highway Patrol trooper injured during a chase is being moved to Denver to continue his treatment.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol escorted Lewis Johnson and his family to Glacier Park International Airport Tuesday. Johnson was run over on February 16, resulting in critical injuries including spinal damage. Lewis is in stable condition as of Saturday.

Nearly $200,000 has been raised for Johnson and his family through Go Fund Me.

Previous Coverage: Montana Highway Patrol Trooper run over, in stable condition

