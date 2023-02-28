Minot man arrested in child pornography investigation

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police arrested a 63-year-old Minot man Friday after investigators said they found more than 100 videos depicting child sexual abuse on electronic devices in his home.

Jesse Carl Davis faces two counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, and one count of failure to register as a sexual offender.

According to a criminal affidavit, police received six cyber tips of possible child sexual abuse materials.

The affidavit indicates that, in a search of Davis’ northeast Minot apartment, officers found a cell phone on a bed with at least 100 videos depicting child sexual abuse.

According to the affidavit, officers found another phone hidden in a bathroom closet with at least 20 such videos.

Investigators said Davis also failed to update his apartment number after moving, as well as his email address.

Davis, who remains in custody, will be arraigned April 6. The three charges are C felonies.

