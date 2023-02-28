Human remains found in Ward County in October identified

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Human remains found near Highway 83 south of Minot in October have been identified as 63-year-old Manly Bacon.

Bacon’s remains were found near the 4500 block of Highway 83 on Oct. 1, and it was believed he had been dead for roughly six weeks.

At the time, the remains did not match any missing persons reports in the area.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department said it partnered with a private forensic lab based out of Woodlands, Texas, to develop a DNA profile from the remains. From there, they were able to match it to one of Bacon’s siblings.

The initial report from October indicated that no foul play was suspected in Bacon’s death. The department is awaiting a final report from the state medical examiner, and for now, the case will remain open.

