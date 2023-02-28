Human remains found in Ward County in October identified

Human remains south of Minot identified
Human remains south of Minot identified(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Human remains found near Highway 83 south of Minot in October have been identified as 63-year-old Manly Bacon.

Bacon’s remains were found near the 4500 block of Highway 83 on Oct. 1, and it was believed he had been dead for roughly six weeks.

At the time, the remains did not match any missing persons reports in the area.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department said it partnered with a private forensic lab based out of Woodlands, Texas, to develop a DNA profile from the remains. From there, they were able to match it to one of Bacon’s siblings.

The initial report from October indicated that no foul play was suspected in Bacon’s death. The department is awaiting a final report from the state medical examiner, and for now, the case will remain open.

Related content: Ward County Sheriff’s Office seeking help identifying body found south of Minot

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Pair of commanders within 5th Bomb Wing fired Monday
"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates
Crash scene in Morton County from March 2022
Charges dropped for driver in fatal I-94 crash
Joshua Chambers in court Monday
Suspect charged in weekend pursuit held on $1 million bond
Wentz released by Washington
Carson Wentz released by Commanders

Latest News

Jonathan Sanchez pleads not guilty in exploitation case
Williston man accused of sexting minor from jail pleads not guilty
Melissa Schmautz
Bismarck healthcare provider wins North Dakota Mother of the Year
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol escorted Lewis Johnson and his family...
Montana Highway Patrol trooper run over to continue recovery in Denver
Fire generic
Fire rips through repair center in Harvey