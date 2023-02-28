Griggs County Sheriff’s Office searches for wanted man

Wade Clinton
Wade Clinton(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for a wanted man; they are looking for Wade Clinton.

Authorities say Clinton is known to be in the Cooperstown or Hope area. If you have any information, call the Griggs County Sheriff’s Office at 701-797-2202.

According to North Dakota court records, Clinton was arrested for felony theft and burglary in June of 2022. He was scheduled to appear in court on February 28, but a warrant was issued.

Court documents say Griggs County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to an address in Cooperstown on June 16, 2022, because the caller said his 2012 Harley Davidson was taken out of his closed garage. The man reports leaving the house around 7:00 a.m., saying the motorcycle was there and the garage door was shut. When he returned around 11:30 a.m., the garage door and the door leading into the house were open and the motorcycle was gone.

The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the stolen motorcycle on Facebook, and received a tip about it a short time later. The tipster said she saw Wade Clinton driving the motorcycle in Cooperstown, then turning south on Highway 45.

Deputies continued to check surveillance video from businesses and spotted Clinton driving the motorcycle down Highway 200. Authorities caught up with Clinton in Hope, North Dakota, where the stolen motorcycle was in the front yard of a home.

According to court documents, Clinton told officers he got permission to test drive the motorcycle because he wanted to buy it. The owner of the motorcycle said that was not true.

A deputy said Clinton then told him that the voices in his head told him take the motorcycle, according court documents. Clinton was arrested for burglary and theft.

Court records state a jury trial is scheduled for March 10, 2023.

