Fire rips through repair center in Harvey

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, N.D. (KFYR) – A fire broke out around 3 a.m. Tuesday at Patzer Truck and Repair in Harvey.

The Harvey Fire Department reports no one was in the building at the time, and no one was hurt.

Fire investigators are actively accessing the situation and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

“Patzer’s Truck and Repair did a lot with diesel trucks like that. I know a lot of people from out of town brought their diesel trucks for repair and everything like that. They also did ag equipment as well, repair, and services like that, so it’s a pretty big loss for the community,” said Ryan Schneibel, Harvey fire chief.

Fire crews from Anamoose and Fessenden assisted in the response.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Pair of commanders within 5th Bomb Wing fired Monday
"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates
Crash scene in Morton County from March 2022
Charges dropped for driver in fatal I-94 crash
Joshua Chambers in court Monday
Suspect charged in weekend pursuit held on $1 million bond
Wentz released by Washington
Carson Wentz released by Commanders

Latest News

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol escorted Lewis Johnson and his family...
Montana Highway Patrol trooper run over to continue recovery in Denver
commercial club
Stanley economic development run by community members
charges dismissed
Charges dropped for driver in fatal I-94 crash
parking citation
How parking enforcement and ticketing work in Bismarck