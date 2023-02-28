Fire rips through repair center in Harvey

HARVEY, N.D. (KFYR) – A fire broke out around 3 a.m. Tuesday at Patzer Truck and Repair in Harvey.

The Harvey Fire Department reports no one was in the building at the time, and no one was hurt.

Fire investigators are actively accessing the situation and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

“Patzer’s Truck and Repair did a lot with diesel trucks like that. I know a lot of people from out of town brought their diesel trucks for repair and everything like that. They also did ag equipment as well, repair, and services like that, so it’s a pretty big loss for the community,” said Ryan Schneibel, Harvey fire chief.

Fire crews from Anamoose and Fessenden assisted in the response.

