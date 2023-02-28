Fire damages northwest Minot home Tuesday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A fire Tuesday afternoon at a northwest Minot home prompted a response from all four of the city’s fire stations.

Minot Fire Battalion Chief Glen Hardy said the call came in around 2 p.m. of a fire in the 1100 block of 10th Street NW.

Hardy said crews were able to put the fire out within a half hour.

A family of five was home at the time, but no one was hurt.

Hardy said the single-family home has extensive damage but may not be a total loss.

He said the Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

