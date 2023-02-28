Fire damages northwest Minot home Tuesday

Fire in northwest Minot Tuesday
Fire in northwest Minot Tuesday(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A fire Tuesday afternoon at a northwest Minot home prompted a response from all four of the city’s fire stations.

Minot Fire Battalion Chief Glen Hardy said the call came in around 2 p.m. of a fire in the 1100 block of 10th Street NW.

Hardy said crews were able to put the fire out within a half hour.

A family of five was home at the time, but no one was hurt.

Hardy said the single-family home has extensive damage but may not be a total loss.

He said the Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Air Force Base
Pair of commanders within 5th Bomb Wing fired Monday
"Jesus Revolution" in theaters
‘Jesus Revolution’ features North Dakota actor, smashes box office estimates
Crash scene in Morton County from March 2022
Charges dropped for driver in fatal I-94 crash
Joshua Chambers in court Monday
Suspect charged in weekend pursuit held on $1 million bond
Wentz released by Washington
Carson Wentz released by Commanders

Latest News

Foreign espionage
Montana legislators discuss bills banning foreign purchases of land, use of TikTok
show in scobey
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – ‘Dirty Shame Show’ in Scobey, MT returns for 2023
Guard walking through the Dakota Women's facility in New England
ND senators to consider plan to build women’s prison in Mandan
Keith Bondley is the driver of Bus 18, and he works hard to make sure the kids on Bus 18 arrive...
‘Our song’ helps Bus 18 students in Bismarck start school day on a good note