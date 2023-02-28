Final Class-A Basketball Polls

Century top ranked basketball teams
Century top ranked basketball teams(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number one basketball team in North Dakota will be determined during the state tournament in each class so the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association rates teams during the regular season.

The Century boys and girls take the number one ranking in Class-A into the region tournaments, which begin this week.

The Patriots boys are the only undefeated Class-A team in the state. The Patriots girls have not lost to an in-state team this season.

CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (18) — 21-0 Record — 90 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Minot High — 18-3 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo Davies — 19-2 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 4th

4. Mandan — 15-6 Record — 26 pts — Last week: 3rd

5. GF Red River — 15-6 Record — 23 pts — Last week: 5th (tie)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fargo North (14-7)

CLASS-“A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (17) — 18-2 Record — 89 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Fargo Davies (1) — 19-1 Record — 71 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. GF Red River — 20-1 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Minot High — 17-4 Record — 36 pts — Last week: 4th

5. West Fargo — 17-4 Record — 11 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck High (17-4) and Bismarck Legacy (15-6)

