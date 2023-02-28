E-K-M Rebels are Region 3 girls basketball champions

Region 3 champion girls basketball
Region 3 champion girls basketball(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Entzi family is a basketball family. Rory is a Hall of Famer at the University of Mary. This week, he’s going to be coaching his daughter in the Class-“B” State Tournament.

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpeiler is the champion of Region 3. The Rebels earned the right to play in Minot this week after beating Linton-HMB last Friday in Jamestown. When the realization of making it to state becomes a reality, it can be an emotional moment. Coach Entzi explained it to us:

“When the clock hit zero, I almost didn’t believe it hit zero, and so, I won’t lie, the emotion just got the best of me,” said Rory Entzi, E-K-M head coach. “I think I’ve slept two hours a night for the last, I don’t know, 2-3 weeks, so I’m not going to lie, part of the emotion just might be I’m exhausted. I did this as a boys coach in 1994 in my second year and when you’re young you think this won’t be that hard. It’s really hard so you have to thank the Lord when you get this chance, and the girls just made the most of it.”

The Rebels got a huge game from Mataeya Mathern in the title game. She hit a big shot at the end of the half and ended with 30 of the team’s 41 points.

“We played them earlier in the year and they were a good team and they really improved, so we kind of knew it was going to be a tough game and we kind of fought from behind the whole game,” said Entzi. “And this group of girls just never quit and they believe in each other and we knew it was going to be hard and we just kept plugging away. It was kind of funny, she was like, ‘Do I shoot it if I get it?’ And I’m like, ‘Just play the game and if you’re open, let it loose, so that’s really all I can tell you.’ Sometimes as a coach you just get out of the way and let them do their thing.”

E-K-M plays Thompson in the first round on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at the Minot State Dome.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Joshua Chambers
Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit
Scam alert
Be wary of ‘pig butchering’ scam, ND fraud experts warn
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
At least two deputies suffered minor injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged in a pursuit...
UPDATE: Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot
Damage to Basil, a restaurant in Williston
Williston restaurant damaged in hit-and-run

Latest News

Wentz released by Washington
Carson Wentz released by Commanders
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/26/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/26/2023
wda boys baskeyball
10PM Sportscast 2/25/23
basketball tourney
6PM Sportscast 2/25/23