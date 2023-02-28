Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Central Cass is the only undefeated Class-B Boys Basketball team remaining in North Dakota so it’s no surprise to find the Squirrels on top of the weekly poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

13th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Central Cass (16) — 20-0 Record — 187 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (3) — 20-1 Record — 174 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Bishop Ryan — 19-2 Record — 149 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Shiloh Christian — 17-4 Record — 119 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Bowman County — 18-2 Record — 100 pts — Last week: 6th

6. Sargent County — 18-2 Record — 88 pts — Last week: 5th

7. North Border — 18-2 Record — 81 pts — Last week: 7th

8. Ellendale — 11-8 Record — 45 pts — Last week: 8th-TIE

9. Beulah — 17-4 Record — 38 pts — Last week: 8th-TIE

10. Thompson — 14-6 Record — 20 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Garrison (18-3), North Prairie (18-3), Des Lacs-Burlington (16-5), Standing Rock (18-3)

