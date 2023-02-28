Bismarck School Board appoints Amanda Peterson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public School Board appointed Amanda Peterson to the board Monday night. Board member Dr. Emily Eckroth, who was elected to the position in June 2022, resigned last week.

Peterson will not fulfill the rest of Eckroth’s term, which ends in 2026. Instead, the term would end when the next school board election occurs.

Four individuals spoke during public comment asking the board to appoint someone rather than hold a special election, as an appointment would be more cost effective. Three of the speakers asked to board to consider Amanda Peterson. The board cited election results as Peterson finished only one vote behind Eckroth in the June 2022 election.

“When you run the numbers statistically, it truly is an impossibility if you took Dr. Eckroth’s votes out of the equation and redistributed them in some way. There is just no other person than Amanda Peterson in my mind to fill this position,” said Board President Jon Lee.

Peterson is a former educator at Bismarck High and now works for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.