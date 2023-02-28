Bismarck School Board appoints Amanda Peterson

Amanda Peterson
Amanda Peterson(Amanda Peterson)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public School Board appointed Amanda Peterson to the board Monday night. Board member Dr. Emily Eckroth, who was elected to the position in June 2022, resigned last week.

Peterson will not fulfill the rest of Eckroth’s term, which ends in 2026. Instead, the term would end when the next school board election occurs.

Four individuals spoke during public comment asking the board to appoint someone rather than hold a special election, as an appointment would be more cost effective. Three of the speakers asked to board to consider Amanda Peterson. The board cited election results as Peterson finished only one vote behind Eckroth in the June 2022 election.

“When you run the numbers statistically, it truly is an impossibility if you took Dr. Eckroth’s votes out of the equation and redistributed them in some way. There is just no other person than Amanda Peterson in my mind to fill this position,” said Board President Jon Lee.

Peterson is a former educator at Bismarck High and now works for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Joshua Chambers
Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit
Scam alert
Be wary of ‘pig butchering’ scam, ND fraud experts warn
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
At least two deputies suffered minor injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged in a pursuit...
UPDATE: Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot
Damage to Basil, a restaurant in Williston
Williston restaurant damaged in hit-and-run

Latest News

Joshua Chambers in court Monday
Suspect charged in weekend pursuit held on $1 million bond
More than 100 people crowded the district office building to get details on the reconfiguration...
Williston community, school superintendent discuss reconfiguration of ASB Innovation Academy, Middle School
North American Bison LLC plant in New Rockford, North Dakota
Expansion in works for North Dakota bison plant
Dr. Eric Jayne
Man sentenced to 120 days in jail, house arrest in 8-car pile up that killed beloved vet