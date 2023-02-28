Bismarck healthcare provider wins North Dakota Mother of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Mother of the Year was recently chosen for 2023. This is the 74th year the award has been presented and the recipient is a mother of two and a medical professional.

Child Life Specialist Melissa Schmautz is being celebrated at Sanford Health’s pediatric wing. She is being honored as a special mother and healthcare provider. It was recognition she wasn’t expecting.

“I just think there are so many amazing people out there, there are so many amazing moms that get to raise their families and do what they love, it’s just quite an honor,” said Melissa Schmautz.

Melissa has been working with Sanford for many years. As part of her job, she does a lot of education with kids when they come to the hospital. She does presentations on what to expect, coping during procedures and hospitalization, and so much more. Coworkers are not surprised that she won this honor.

“She can bring a lot of ease and comfort to children and their families, especially when they are dealing with a new diagnosis or maybe a frightening procedure. Really just her calming approach, her teaching techniques, her distracting techniques,” said Nicole Christian, nurse manager at Sanford Health.

Although the award focuses on commitment to the community, the main focus is being a mother. At Melissa’s home, she returns from work to spend time with her pride and joy: her two sons, Dawson and Mason. She says her favorite part of being a mother is seeing the stages her boys go through, and being able to see them learn and grow. Her husband and sons are understanding of her career and love the things they get to do with her.

“She takes me to all of my sports, she practices, and signs me up for sports,” said Dawson Schmautz, son of Melissa.

“Walk with her, play games with her and destroy her,” said Mason Schmautz, son of Melissa.

“She’s always there to help us and we can depend on her to take care of us and make sure things flow smoothly,” said Tyler Schmautz, husband of Melissa.

Back at the hospital, Melissa continues to inspire others through her amazing work with children. She has a message to share with other moms about child development.

“Every kid is different, just meet them where they are at, and just don’t be so focused on ‘the development says this,’ or ‘the books say this,’ or ‘this is what everyone else is doing.’ Every kid is unique,” said Melissa Schmautz.

Melissa continues to be an inspiration to her coworkers, patients, and most importantly her family.

Melissa has been nominated for the National Mother of the Year Award. The convention takes place in Omaha Nebraska at the end of April.

