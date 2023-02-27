Yoga trail in Bismarck inspires families to head outdoors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s easy to be active in the summertime, but when winter strikes, heading outside to exercise isn’t always a top priority. Health experts say physical activity helps prevent chronic disease, improves sleep and boosts mood. That’s why Bismarck Burleigh Public Health is encouraging folks to keep their bodies moving throughout the colder months.

For the first time this winter, Bismarck Burleigh Public Health created a yoga trail in Sertoma Park. The signs placed through the park prompt passersby to strike a pose... a yoga pose. Organizers say they hope it will inspire more families to engage actively in the outdoors.

“The thing with children is that they love to be outdoors, and they love to play. I think it’s sometimes the adults that have a little bit more hesitation. So, when we can prompt families to do things together, I think it embraces the opportunity and it’s more fun for everybody involved,” said Katie Johnke, nutrition services coordinator at Bismarck Burleigh Public Health.

In one Environmental Science and Technology study, researchers found that exercising outdoors was associated with “greater feelings of revitalization, increased energy and positive engagement.” The yoga trail signs will remain up for as long as the snow lasts.

If the outdoors isn’t your thing, the group also set up a movement maze in the Kirkwood Mall. That will be in place through March.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.