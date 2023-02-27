Williston restaurant damaged in hit-and-run

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A restaurant in downtown Williston was damaged early Monday in an apparent hit-and-run.

Basil owner Simon Chan said he saw a vehicle drive through his front doors around 1 a.m., shattering the glass and destroying the frame.

A spokesperson with the Williston Police Department says an investigation is ongoing. Basil is closed on Monday. Chan said he will be open during regular hours on Tuesday.

