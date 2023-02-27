Williston restaurant damaged in hit-and-run

Basil, a restaurant in Williston
Basil, a restaurant in Williston(Simon Chan)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A restaurant in downtown Williston was damaged early Monday in an apparent hit-and-run.

Basil owner Simon Chan said he saw a vehicle drive through his front doors around 1 a.m., shattering the glass and destroying the frame.

A spokesperson with the Williston Police Department says an investigation is ongoing. Basil is closed on Monday. Chan said he will be open during regular hours on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ward County deputies say there were three passengers in the fleeing motor vehicle in addition...
Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit
Scam alert
Be wary of ‘pig butchering’ scam, ND fraud experts warn
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
At least two deputies suffered minor injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged in a pursuit...
UPDATE: Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot
Dr. Jeff Fastnacht
Meet Bismarck Public Schools’ new superintendent

Latest News

snow on tuesday
Evening Weather 2/26/23
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Spah from Bismarck High
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Spah from Bismarck
Mrs. Whitney Spah at Bismarck High School
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Spah from Bismarck High
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/26/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/26/2023