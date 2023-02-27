UND and Game and Fish conduct study on wild turkeys using backpack transmitters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wild turkeys were first introduced into North Dakota in 1958. So far, only one study has been done on how the animals behave in the state’s environment, until now. North Dakota Game and Fish is joining forces with UND to study the birds’ movements.

Wild turkeys can cause problems. When they do, North Dakota Game and Fish moves the birds to different areas where they won’t cause a ruckus. Now they are studying what those turkeys do when they are relocated.

“Do these turkeys stay where we move them on wildlife management areas, or do they go off? And how long are they surviving? Things like that,” said ND Game and Fish Upland Game Biologist Rodney Gross.

The five-year study involves catching the birds and putting transmitters on them to track their movements, nesting habits and more. The goal is to catch 180 turkeys over the next three years.

“It’s called a backpack-style transmitter. It goes right on the back of the turkey, and it’s tied around the turkey’s body with a paracord. It’s nice and loose so there are no problems with turkeys, and it’s solar-powered,” said Gross.

After the backpacks are outfitted on the turkeys, the birds are sent to wildlife management areas to track their movements. Some turkeys are left right at the site they were caught as a control group. Many of the birds come from the Killdeer and Williston areas.

“There is definitely a surplus of turkeys and there are a lot of depredations. The landowner tolerance is not what it used to be; there are too many turkeys out there,” said Gross.

The study is being funded by a more than $90,000 grant from the National Wild Turkey Federation and a Pittman Robertson grant.

After three years of field study, another two years will be taken for data analysis.

