Planning process begins for Mandan High School redevelopment

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – The new Mandan High School is expected to open for the 2024-25 school year. But what will become of the old building is still up for debate.

The old high school building will be demolished, and the city of Mandan is looking to redevelop the site. A multi-month planning study has kicked off to get input from the community on what they would like to see in the space.

Funding for the planning is coming from a federal place-making planning grant.

Last year, the city was also awarded $100,000 for this project through the ND Main Street Initiative.

“We encourage folks who live around the high school, who go to the high school, work at the high school, went to the high school to just share their thoughts. And just share their thoughts and just let us know it’s important to them. What they would like to see when it is available for redevelopment,” said Mandan City Planner Andrew Stromme.

A public information and input meeting will take on March 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Mandan High School gymnasium.

