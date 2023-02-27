Pair of commanders within 5th Bomb Wing fired Monday

Minot Air Force Base
Minot Air Force Base(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with the 8th Air Force relieved a pair of commanders within the 5th Bomb Wing Monday, along with four subordinates, according to a report from Global Strike Command.

The report says that Maj. Gen. Andrew J. Gebara relieved the two commanders “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to complete their assigned duties.”

The commanders who were relieved are Col. Gregory Mayer, 5th Mission Support Group Commander, and Maj. Jonathan Welch, 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron Commander, according to MAFB Public Affairs.

Col. Michael Maginness will be stepping in as interim Mission Support Group Commander, MAFB Public Affairs said. It’s unclear at this point who will take over interim leadership of the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

Base public affairs confirmed that Col. Daniel Hoadley remains in command of the 51st Bomb Wing.

The report indicates that four subordinate leaders were relieved of their duties by commanders assigned to Minot Air Force Base.

Minot Air Force Base houses two of the three wings of what’s known as the “nuclear triad” — the 5th Bomb Wing and the 91st Missile Wing.

Your News Leader is reaching out to MAFB Public Affairs for more information, including temporary leadership, and will update this story as we learn more.

