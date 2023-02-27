OSHA opens investigations against two more Dollar General stores in Red River Valley

Earlier this month, OSHA opened investigations against the Dunseith and Rolla stores.
DOLLAR GENERAL OSHA INVESTIGATION-FEBRUARY 27
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dollar General has been fined more than $12 million since 2017 due to safety issues at store locations across the country. Those safety concerns continue as two more stores in the Red River Valley are being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Earlier this month, OSHA opened investigations against the Dunseith and Rolla stores. The exact details of those investigations are unclear at this time. We also recently received the Fire Marshal report from an inspection conducted at the Hillsboro store. Some of the safety issues included fire exits being blocked by rolling carts and boxes. The report also revealed that flammable products were also being stored near the entrance of the store, which is prohibited.

According to Hillsboro City Commission President Levi Reese, Dollar General sent a team to the Hillsboro location to restock the shelves and address the issue of clutter. OHSA’s investigation against the store remains open.

So far, a total of 8 stores are now being investigated by OSHA.

Our previous coverage of Dollar General safety concerns can be found below.

Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Dollar General fined nearly $3 million in penalties for OSHA violations
Former Dollar General employee speaks out
Hillsboro city leaders look to address safety concerns at local Dollar General store
More OSHA investigations opened against ND Dollar General stores
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA

