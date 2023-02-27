ND Tourism: state missed out on estimated $344M in tourism revenue, slowly bouncing back

International Peace Garden
International Peace Garden(ND Tourism)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Numbers released in the North Dakota Tourism Division’s annual report revealed the state lost an estimated $344 million in tourism revenue since April 2020. Those with the tourism division said the loss is largely due to travel restrictions at the Canadian border.

Heather LeMoine, marketing and research manager for North Dakota Tourism, said Canadian tourists are key to the industry. They travel to North Dakota for business and pleasure, mostly for day trips or weekend getaways. She said the bounce-back has been slow, but projections suggest Canadian visitation will be fully recovered next year.

“I think a lot of that has to do with some of the inflation we see in the travel sector right now. But we know that North Dakota is a really affordable American destination and so we know we have that and just our wonderful, friendly hospitality going for us,” said LeMoine.

The United States upholds a vaccination requirement for entry, while Canada rescinded its requirement in Oct. last year. The Department of Homeland Security reported the policy will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The positive, LeMoine said, is the industry continues to see growth. In 2022, the department reported a 25% recovery from the pandemic, but in January 2023, recovery was at 66%. Group travel is also returning.

LeMoine said if you’re looking for a good vacation destination, you can’t go wrong with Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Joshua Chambers
Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit
Scam alert
Be wary of ‘pig butchering’ scam, ND fraud experts warn
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
At least two deputies suffered minor injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged in a pursuit...
UPDATE: Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot
Damage to Basil, a restaurant in Williston
Williston restaurant damaged in hit-and-run

Latest News

Wild turkeys in ND
UND and Game and Fish conduct study on wild turkeys using backpack transmitters
Wentz released by Washington
Carson Wentz released by Commanders
Yoga trail in Bismarck
Yoga trail in Bismarck inspires families to head outdoors
KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 2/27/2023
KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 2/27/2023