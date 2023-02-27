Mandan man accused of trading explicit images of children

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is in custody after police say he traded explicit images of children with people online.

Investigators report a CyberTip led them to the computer and phone of 27-year-old Kavan LaVallie. When they searched the devices, they claim they found 12 explicit videos and 83 explicit pictures of children. They say messages between LaVallie and another person discussed trading the abusive material.

LaVallie is charged with two counts of possession of materials prohibited.

He’s in custody on a $3,000 cash bond.

At the time prosecutors filed these charges LaVallie was already in custody for a different case. In that instance, prosecutors say he tried to meet up with a girl he believed to be 14 years old.

