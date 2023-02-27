Mandan City Commission tracking several bills in the Legislature

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - So far, more than 900 bills and resolutions have been introduced in this legislative session in North Dakota.

More than 700 of those have advanced and many local governments keep watch of these as they could be affected by them in the future.

The Mandan City Commission is tracking 43 bills. One of them is Senate Bill 2275 which was defeated last week. The bill would have moved the order in which buckets in “Operation Prairie Dog” fill. The project allocates money from oil and gas production to state entities.

The piece of legislation would have moved municipal county and township infrastructure funds up the line to receive money sooner.

“At what point in time do you say, ‘Okay, that’s enough money in there. Let’s move these infrastructure buckets that go directly to non-oil producing cities, counties and townships and help them out with their assessments and their infrastructure projects,’” said Jim Neubauer, Mandan city administrator,

The session will resume on Wednesday and crossover begins where the House and Senate will trade passed legislation.

