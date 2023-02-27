Mandan City Commission tracking several bills in the Legislature

By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - So far, more than 900 bills and resolutions have been introduced in this legislative session in North Dakota.

More than 700 of those have advanced and many local governments keep watch of these as they could be affected by them in the future.

The Mandan City Commission is tracking 43 bills. One of them is Senate Bill 2275 which was defeated last week. The bill would have moved the order in which buckets in “Operation Prairie Dog” fill. The project allocates money from oil and gas production to state entities.

The piece of legislation would have moved municipal county and township infrastructure funds up the line to receive money sooner.

“At what point in time do you say, ‘Okay, that’s enough money in there. Let’s move these infrastructure buckets that go directly to non-oil producing cities, counties and townships and help them out with their assessments and their infrastructure projects,’” said Jim Neubauer, Mandan city administrator,

The session will resume on Wednesday and crossover begins where the House and Senate will trade passed legislation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two deputies suffered minor injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged in a pursuit...
UPDATE: Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
Ward County deputies say there were three passengers in the fleeing motor vehicle in addition...
Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit
In the first round of the girls Class B state tournament, No. 2 Central Cass will play the...
Girls Class B State Tournament bracket revealed

Latest News

update mandan
Mandan City Commission tracking several bills in the Legislature
Mandan winter decorating awards
City of Mandan gives out Winter Decorating Awards
mandan high
Planning process begins for Mandan High School redevelopment
Mandan High School
Planning process begins for Mandan High School redevelopment