Investigation into former Burleigh County Commissioner dropped

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation has declined to prosecute former Burleigh County Commissioner Mark Armstrong. Armstrong was previously under investigation for irregularities with signatures for his re-election for county commissioner.

The Office of the Attorney General said that after Armstrong withdrew his candidacy the department decided to close the matter. Armstrong was elected as a commissioner in 2018 and his term ended in December.

