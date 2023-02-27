Investigation into former Burleigh County Commissioner dropped

Mark Armstrong
Mark Armstrong(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation has declined to prosecute former Burleigh County Commissioner Mark Armstrong. Armstrong was previously under investigation for irregularities with signatures for his re-election for county commissioner.

The Office of the Attorney General said that after Armstrong withdrew his candidacy the department decided to close the matter. Armstrong was elected as a commissioner in 2018 and his term ended in December.

