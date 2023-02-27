City of Mandan gives out Winter Decorating Awards

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – The city of Mandan announced the winners of their winter decorating award contest. The top two businesses were Mane Expressions and Copper Dog Café.

Mane Expressions won with 46% of the vote. They received $500 and a traveling trophy that will be awarded to next year’s winner. Copper Dog Café came in second and received $250.

Nearly 500 votes were cast in the contest that judged the winter decorating at businesses in Mandan. Other nominees were Hirsch Floral and Gifts and Cappuccino on Collins.

The funding for the awards came from the ND Department of Commerce for the city winning the 2022 Main Street Overall Excellence Award.

“Thank you to our winners for making our community look great. And I’m glad that we can have these kinds of awards and celebrations to make our community that much better,” said City Commissioner Joseph Camisa.

The city also announced the finalists for their golden shovel award earlier this month.

Voting is still taking place and to vote you can click here.

