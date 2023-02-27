Charges dropped for driver in fatal I-94 crash

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District Court Judge dismissed a negligent homicide charge against a Minnesota driver Monday. This comes two weeks after a judge rejected a pretrial agreement in the case.

Prosecutors say in March last year, Hashi Shire, 37, lost control of a semi-truck pulling two trailers on an ice-covered I-94 in Morton County and struck Scott Walden of Montana. They say Shire had been arguing with a passenger at the time. Walden died a week later from his injuries.

Prosecutors motioned to dismiss the negligent homicide and aggravated reckless driving charges, citing concerns of proving Shire’s actions were a gross deviation from acceptable standards of conduct.

