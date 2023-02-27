Carson Wentz released by Commanders

Wentz released by Washington
Wentz released by Washington(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz is no longer a member of the Washington Commanders.

The team traded with the Indianapolis Colts for the Century High School and NDSU graduate last off-season.

Carson played eight games for Washington. Wentz completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,755 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

He started the first six games of the season but was placed on the injured reserve list following a broken finger against the Bears. He returned to the lineup in week 16 against San Francisco, which turned out to be the final time he was in a Commanders uniform.

Judging by comments made by Head Coach Ron Rivera following the season, Washington’s release of Wentz is not a surprise. The move also saves the Commanders $26.18 million against the salary cap.

