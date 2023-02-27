American Girl’s new ‘90s-themed dolls are making millennials feel old

(Gray News) – There’s a new set of American Girl dolls coming, and it’s making millennials feel old.

On Thursday, Mattel announced the arrival of a set of twins to its historical collection. Isabel and Nicki Hoffman are from the 1990s.

The historical collection features a number of girls with names and backgrounds written to fit the time period the girl lives in. Popularized with girl dolls from the early 1900s and 1800s, the collection has since expanded forward and backward in time, ranging from the 1700s to now the 1990s.

With the inclusion of fraternal twins Isabel and Nicki, the historical collection now runs up to 1999. In a release, Mattel said the girls live in Seattle and their stories are written to highlight the tech boom and embrace of the internet in the late ‘90s, as well as the music, fashion and TV entertainment of the era.

Despite being twins, the personalities of the girls are described as being polar opposites, with one taking to the glamorous pop culture of the time period and the other embodying more of the grunge style that originated from Seattle at that time.

Each of the girls is designed to reflect her personality and interests, with the pop-oriented Isabel dressed in a purple sweater with attached pinstripe suit, multicolored plaid skirt, and pink platform shoes and similarly flavored accessories including a beret and beaded flower necklace.

The alternative Nicki is decked out in a navy T-shirt dress, purple plaid flannel shirt, and platform sneakers. She comes with a few complimentary accessories which includes sunglasses and a messenger bag.

Each twin also comes with her own bedroom set with nods to vintage American Girl Doll accessories.

To top things off, the twins come with several other era specific items, including what may be the most ‘90s-themed item of all: an era-authentic Pizza Hut Set complete with a personal pan pizza.

Fans of American Girl can learn more at the American Girl website. You can also catch a sneak peek at an upcoming series of videos about Nicki and Isabel’s late ‘90s adventures soon to premiere on YouTube.

