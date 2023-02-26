Tracks reopen at site of derailment west of Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) - Train traffic began moving through early Saturday morning at the location between Burlington and Des Lacs where a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed the day before, a spokesperson for the company said.

Seven cars carrying roughly 16-17 boxes from a westbound BNSF train derailed around 3 a.m. Friday morning. Crews from BNSF and Burlington ND Rural Fire spent much of the day working in below zero temperatures to clear the scene.

No one was hurt, and nothing spilled from the train.

The spokesperson said the cause of the derailment remains under investigation. The site is less than a mile away from where a derailment occurred last May.

