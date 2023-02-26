Therapy animals at the Bismarck Cancer Center help patients relieve stress

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Cancer Center patients have access to a couple of therapy animals who can help relieve some stress.

Hope comes in all shapes and sizes, and for some patients, it arrives in the form of Max! Max is a four-legged fluff ball that brings patients happiness at Bismarck Cancer Center.

”When we got him, I knew he would make a great pet therapy dog. And so, I took them through the training at PetSmart for puppy, intermediate and advanced classes, and then it’s through the advanced class is where they earn their Canine Good Citizen certification. And then once we receive that I knew I also wanted him to be able to go to public places,” said Mary Dunn, handler.

His handler got him into pet therapy when he was four months old, and he’s been doing it for seven years. 

“Taking a little time out of their day to pet them and visit with the handlers and just see all the health benefits that it brings to them,” said Andrea Doerr Greff, volunteer coordinator.

She says it helps with mental health issues like reducing depression and anxiety and helps calm down the body.

”After I witnessed pet therapy, the impact it brought on people, it really touched my heart. Just to see people light up going into a hospital to visit patients. They never expect to get a four-legged furry friend visitor, so people just light up,” said Dunn.

There are five dogs that come through the center, and they bring a sense of nostalgia to some patients. 

“So, many people grew up with animals, and so, they were used to having pets either on the farm or pets at their own homes. And who doesn’t miss their furry friend when they’re sick or not feeling well,” said Dunn. 

Max gives just as much joy to staff as he does to patients. The program was started in November 2022.

Max attends schools and libraries as well as the Bismarck Cancer Center.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two deputies suffered minor injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged in a pursuit...
UPDATE: Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Morton County meth
Morton County deputies seize four pounds of meth in bust
Burlington train derailment
Train derails near Burlington, no reported injuries
In the first round of the girls Class B state tournament, No. 2 Central Cass will play the...
Girls Class B State Tournament bracket revealed

Latest News

Scam alert
Be wary of ‘pig butchering’ scam, ND fraud experts warn
game and fish
ND Game and Fish launches new mobile app
Several cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed between the towns of Burlington...
Tracks reopen at site of derailment west of Minot
pipeline
Debate over pipeline ordinance in Burleigh County continues