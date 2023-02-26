ND Game and Fish launches new mobile app

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota outdoors, Mike Anderson tells us about some of the features in the new Game and Fish Department mobile app.

The Game and Fish Department recently developed a new mobile app for outdoor enthusiasts. To download the app, go to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and search “NDGF.”

“One of the first things you want to do after you’ve downloaded the app to the device is to add a profile to the device. It’s basically the same account information that you’ve added when using the online services, bringing in your first name, last name, date of birth, and adding that profile,” said Brian Hosek, North Dakota Game and Fish business operations manager.

You can add multiple profiles or accounts to the app, which allows you to bring all your license information to your phone or other mobile devices to work offline. There are many important features on the mobile app that benefit outdoor users.

“We begin with the home page with the sunrise, sunset times, some weather forecast information. It’s something that’s widely searched on our website, and we want to bring that information over to the device,” said Hosek.

There’s a buy and apply section on the mobile app.

“Just like in the past where you would go into my account and apply for lotteries, purchase licenses, register watercraft, things like that. So, we do offer that quick access to that buy and apply piece of our online services and bring that back to the device,” said Hosek.

You can view or download guides and regulations, proclamations and maps through the app.

“So, there’s quick access links to view them, but if you want to pull those to the device so that you can work offline and then it also maintains it offline,” said Hosek.

And like many mobile apps, it uses your location services to bring information back to you.

“So, it could be hunting information, for example, like hunting units that you’re in based on your location. It could be contact information for the warden region that you’re in or the closest Game and Fish District office,” said Hosek.

The Game and Fish Department communication tools are also part of the new app, including its podcast and other social media tools.

You can also sign up for text or email alerts from the department.

There’s also a reporting sections for harvest reports and to report a Game and Fish violation.

