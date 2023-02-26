Montana Representative reintroduces bill to prohibit further Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (KMUV) - Representative Matt Rosendale (R-MT) has reintroduced a bill that would prohibit any further military assistance to Ukraine until the southern border is secured.

He said President Joe Biden needs to address the border crisis at home before defending the borders of other countries. Rosendale claims more than 110,000 Americans have died from fentanyl overdoses stemming from the southern border since Russia invaded.

”That’s why I’ve introduced the Secure America’s Borders First Act to make sure that we can gain operational control and secure our own southern border and protect the American people before we send additional funds over to Ukraine,” said Rosendale.

Rosendale has consistently voted against sending taxpayer dollars to Ukraine and has requested an audit of all funds sent.

