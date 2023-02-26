Individuals identified in multi-agency pursuit

By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) – Three individuals were identified and arrested in relation to a multi-agency vehicle pursuit.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department says 18-year-old Joshua Chambers was the driver of what was believed to be a stolen SUV, and he fled McLean County deputies Saturday morning. They say Chambers then led McLean County deputies to Ward County, where he attempted to run an officer over and rammed into multiple sheriff’s vehicles in downtown Minot.

Chambers is charged with attempted murder and eight other felonies. Ward County deputies say there were three passengers in the fleeing motor vehicle. Two of those passengers fled on foot and were apprehended. 32-year-old Justyn Smith and 20-year-old Ajarius Hamilton were both charged with refusal to halt and possession of marijuana.

The third passenger was a juvenile female who has not been charged. After the pursuit ended, it was discovered that she had sustained an injury to her foot from a bullet.

Chambers is currently being held in Ward County Jail pending a court appearance and formal charges.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the use of force by deputies during the incident.

Previous Coverage: Multi-agency pursuit ends in crash in downtown Minot

